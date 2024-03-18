Polish central banker Janczyk wants to see 100 bps of rate cuts in 2025 -report

Adds quotes and background from paragraphs 2-6

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Wieslaw Janczyk said he would like to see at least 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, he told state news agency PAP on Monday.

Poland's main interest rate has been at 5.75% since October 2023, and analysts polled by Reuters in February expected it to remain on hold until the end of the third quarter amid uncertainty over the outlook for inflation.

Janczyk told the agency that "in the third quarter of this year, sufficient indications for a rate review may emerge."

He said that in 2025, he hoped there would be "a minimum of 100 bps or more" in rate cuts.

Inflation in Poland has declined sharply over the past year and was at 2.8% in February, within the central bank's targeted range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

However, it is expected to rise again in the second half of the year after government measures to keep food and energy prices down are lifted.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Bernadette Baum)

