Polish central banker Gatnar says rates should rise due to inflation

WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland should consider gradual rate rises from the start of next year to prevent the acceleration of inflation, which is expected to remain high, central banker Eugeniusz Gatnar said.

Poland's central bank has slashed the borrowing cost three times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic by a cumulative 140 basis points, bringing its key interest rate to a record low of 0.1%.

"An interest rate cut in response to the outbreak of the pandemic crisis was necessary, but in my opinion it would have been enough to cut rates by 50-75 basis points and then carefully observe the effects," Gatnar said by email in response to questions from Reuters.

"If the economy keeps the current pace of returning to the path of growth, inflation will also be elevated. In such conditions, with the current level of control over the pandemic situation, a gradual normalisation of monetary policy from the beginning of next year should be considered," he added.

The last time the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) lowered rates was in May. Gatnar was among the four rate-setters who voted against the cut.

"Ultra-low interest rates are not a panacea for all the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, they only help to a certain level. In my opinion, this level is above 0.1%," Gatnar said.

The MPC's inflation target is 2.5% plus or minus 1 percentage point. Inflation was 2.9% in August.

"The elevated level of inflation will persist and it is necessary to carefully observe and react appropriately," the MPC member said.

Last month the government accepted a revision to the 2020 budget that forecasts a deficit of 109.3 billion zlotys, having previously planned the first balanced budget in three decades.

"I'm not worried about it. All countries have a deficit and use debt to finance aid to the economy during a pandemic crisis. Poland is anyway a country with a low debt-to-GDP ratio in Europe," Gatnar said.

