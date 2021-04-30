Polish central bank to purchase debt securities in May

WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank will carry out a structural operation to purchase debt securities on May 12 and May 26, it said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank said in March it may increase the flexibility and frequency of its operations on the bond market following an increase in domestic yields.

Further repo operations to provide liquidity will be carried out if the central bank sees a need for it in the interbank market, the bank said.

The central bank will issue bills with maturities of seven days on May 7, 14, 21 and 28.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams)

