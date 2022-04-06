Polish central bank surprises with 100 bps rate hike

Adds details

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.50% on Wednesday, delivering a bigger-than-expected hike as it grapples with inflation that has surged into double digits due to the war in Ukraine.

The largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing was already experiencing higher inflation before the conflict started, but its impact on fuel and food prices drove CPI to 10.9% in March, according to a flash estimate.

"In 2022, inflation will remain markedly elevated, which – apart from factors previously amplifying inflation – will be due to the economic consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.

The median estimate of 24 analysts polled for Reuters had been for a 50 basis point hike.

Central banks across the CEE region have been tightening policy, with Romania's lifting its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3% on Tuesday. The Czech National Bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 5.00%, its highest level since 2001, last Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.26% firmer on the day at 1316 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.