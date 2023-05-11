Polish central bank still in 'wait-and-see' mode, says governor

Adds quotes, details, background

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is not ending a cycle of interest rate hikes and is ready to act if needed, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, adding that he still hoped it would be possible to start discussing rate cuts late this year.

Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% on Wednesday, as expected, maintaining its view that slowing growth will help curb inflation as price growth looks to have peaked.

Glapinski said that inflation should fall to single digits by the end of the year. Inflation in Poland fell to 14.7% in April, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, still well above the central bank's target of 1.5-3.5%.

However, the decline from a peak of 18.4% in February has been faster than analysts forecast, leading some members of the Monetary Policy Council to say that rate cuts could be possible later this year.

Glapinski said on Thursday discussing rate cuts was premature.

"We have high inflation, we are focused on fighting inflation ... when can it be considered? When we know that we are close, unambiguously in the process of reaching the inflation goal," he said.

"At the end of the year, I would like it to be like this ... that it will be possible for us to start such a discussion."

