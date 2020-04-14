Polish central bank should slow bond purchases after pandemic -rate-setter

Adds comments by another rate-setter, background

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should bring a gradual halt to bond purchases after the coronavirus epidemic is over, Monetary Policy Council rate-setter Lukasz Hardt wrote in an article published on Tuesday.

Polish government officials signalled on Tuesday that next week the country will start to ease some of the restrictions it launched to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 7,049 people and killed 251 in the country.

Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday that while the curbs, which include closed schools, borders and shops, helped reduce the number of infections, they have been costly for the economy.

Pawel Borys, the head of state-owned investment fund PFR, was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Polish economy may shrink by 10% in the second quarter.

To help companies and save jobs, the government launched a rescue package worth more than 300 billion zlotys ($72 billion).

The central bank has cut rates two months in a row, announced large-scale treasury bond purchases and long-term refinancing operations, and said it will do whatever is needed to limit the economic impact of the outbreak.

"After the pandemic is over, the bond purchases by the central bank should be gradually halted," rate-setter Hardt wrote in an article on web portal "Wszystko co najwazniejsze".

Hardt, one of the few hawkish members of the rate-setting panel, also said that fiscal policies are key in fighting the virus and that he welcomes the government's rescue package.

Last month, after the first rate cut, Hardt said the central bank should not signal the option of further rate cuts and that the bank's bond purchases and lower required reserve ratio have to be temporary.

Another rate setter, the dovish Eryk Lon, wrote on Tuesday that the central bank could expand its actions to fight the crisis by offering to purchase corporate bonds and to provide loans to companies.

The bank "could be for example providing loans directly to Polish companies, especially small and medium ones," Lon wrote in an article published on the website of Catholic radio station Radio Maryja.

($1 = 4.1656 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by David Goodman)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.