Polish central bank should slow bond purchases after pandemic -rate-setter

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should bring a gradual halt to bond purchases after the coronavirus epidemic is over, Monetary Policy Council rate-setter Lukasz Hardt wrote in an article published on Tuesday.

The central bank this month cut its benchmark rate for the second month in a row to a record low of 0.5% and said it will do whatever is needed to limit the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

In March it proposed large-scale treasury bond purchases and long-term refinancing operations to combat the outbreak's negative effects on the economy.

"After the pandemic is over, the bond purchases by the central bank should be gradually halted," Hardt, wrote in an article on web portal "Wszystko co najwazniejsze".

Hardt also said that fiscal policies are key in fighting the virus and welcomes the government's 330 billion zloty ($79 billion) economic rescue package aimed at helping companies and saving jobs.

Last month, after the first unexpected rate cut, Hardt said the central bank should not signal the option of further rate cuts and that the bank's bond purchases and lower required reserve ratio have to be temporary.

($1 = 4.1656 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by David Goodman)

