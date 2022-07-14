Polish central bank may start cutting rates in 2023, head tells PAP

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank may soon stop raising interest rates, and could cut them next year amid an expected rapid economic slowdown, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in remarks reported by PAP news agency.

Poland's annual inflation rose to 15.6% in June according to an initial estimate of the statistical office. Since October, the central bank has hiked rates ten times to bring inflation to its target, 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

Glapinski told PAP that inflation will start falling in the third quarter of this year, reach 5.5% at the end 2023 and 3.5% at the end of 2024, assuming that the government keeps in place anti-inflation measures cutting taxes on food and energy prices.

"If the projection materializes .... it will be possible to quickly end the tightening cycle," Glapinski told PAP.

"Moreover, in 2023 it will be possible to cut rates amid a fast slowdown of the economic growth rate, but further decisions will depend on data on inflation prospects and economic activity," he said.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Peter Graff)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.