Polish central bank makes swap line available to National Bank of Ukraine

Poland's central bank has made a $1 billion swap line available to the National Bank of Ukraine on the U.S. dollar-hryvnia currency pair, it said on Monday.

"After talks with the Ukrainian side, the NBP (National Bank of Poland) decided to grant the Ukrainian side a swap not in PLN (Polish zloty), but in USD," it said.

