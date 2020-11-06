Polish central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

Adds background

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations despite economists' worries that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic may further hurt the economy.

In a meeting rescheduled to Friday from Wednesday, Poland's central bankers were meeting after the government announced new restrictions on public life and warned that if COVID-19 cases keep growing a blanket lockdown will be necessary.

The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, the record-low level it has been at since policy makers slashed the cost of borrowing three times by a cumulative 140 basis points in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The bank will release its statement explaining reasons for the decision at 1500 GMT.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

