Polish central bank keeps rates on hold amid political uncertainty

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Wednesday, a decision which was in line with analysts' estimates as it remains in wait-and-see mode ahead of a new government taking power in Warsaw.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) put its easing cycle on hold in November after slashing the cost of credit by a total of 100 basis points over the previous two months.

It attributed its decision to uncertainty over the future direction of regulatory and fiscal policy after a coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in an October election.

"The Monetary Policy Council's decision is fully in line with expectations," said Piotr Bielski, head of economic analysis at Santander Bank Polska.

"Already a month ago, we could notice a change in the rhetoric of the central bank, which after the parliamentary elections began to worry more than before about the uncertain prospects for further disinflation."

Polish President Andrzej Duda gave the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party the first shot at forming a government, but it is expected to lose a vote of confidence next week clearing the way for a new administration led by former European Council President Donald Tusk.

The change of government has also created uncertainty about the future of central bank governor Adam Glapinski.

Tusk's Civic Coalition (KO) grouping said before the election that it would put Glapinski before a state tribunal to face accusations of tailoring the bank's policy to suit PiS, hampering the fight against inflation and breaking the constitution.

However, in more recent comments Tusk has softened his rhetoric, saying that the incoming government will not do anything to destabilise the central bank.

Investors' focus now turns to a press conference with Glapinski scheduled for Thursday, at which he is likely to offer a robust defence of his record and condemn talk of putting him before a tribunal as an attack on the central bank's independence.

