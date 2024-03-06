Polish central bank keeps rates on hold amid inflation uncertainty

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 5.75% on Wednesday, maintaining its wait-and-see approach amid uncertainty over the outlook for inflation.

How much the cost of living in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing will rise this year hinges on government policies on food VAT and regulated energy prices which have yet to be finalised.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk signalled that the government may restore the 5% VAT rate on food, but did not provide details.

Analysts say this means that the central bank's latest set of economic forecasts, which will be published in a statement later on Wednesday, will not lift the uncertainty that has caused the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to stick to a cautious approach.

"The new projection, combined with its interpretation by Polish central bankers, may provide a hint as to how long NBP interest rates will remain unchanged," said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at PKO BP bank.

All analysts in a Reuters poll had expected stable rates.

NBP governor Adam Glapinski told a news conference following February's policy decision that, barring the unexpected, there would not be a majority in favour of cutting rates until the end of 2024.

Inflation in January fell more than expected to 3.9% on the year, but remained above the NBP's target of 2.5% with a deviation band of plus or minus one percentage point.

However, data last month confirmed the economy had stagnated in the final quarter of 2023 from the prior quarter, but grew for a second straight quarter year-on-year.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Ros Russell)

