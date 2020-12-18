Polish central bank intervenes in FX market to weaken zloty -source

Rare move by central bank to intervene in FX market

Strength of zloty risks hampering economic recovery

Zloty weakens by more than 1% after intervention

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to weaken the zloty, a source close to the central bank told Reuters, in a rare move by the authorities to directly influence the currency.

The zloty EURPLN= was down more than 1.29% against the euro by mid-afternoon, after the intervention.

According to state news agency PAP, the last time the central bank directly intervened on the FX market was in 2010.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment.

The bank (NBP) has frequently indicated in press statements that it was concerned about the zloty's strength, which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic.

"The NBP intervened in the market," said the source.

A Warsaw-based currency trader also said the move looked like a central bank intervention.

"To be honest we thought they would be more patient about intervening and they would only use the verbal form," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"But it is not as big a shock as one might think because the Monetary Policy Council is worrying about the zloty's strength... They are trying to weaken the zloty to support exports," he added.

One of the central bank's rate-setters, Jerzy Zyzynski, told news agency PAP after the zloty's fall on Friday that any intervention could be an attempt to bring the zloty to near the level of 4.5/euro, although he did not confirm that the bank had intervened.

"... a slight weakening of the zloty would be desirable, although we are talking not so much about a weakening as a return to the levels observed some time ago, i.e. around 4.50 per euro. I would interpret the intervention as an incentive to return PLN to these levels," PAP quoted Zyzynski as saying.

The zloty traded at 4.4755 against the euro at 1636 GMT.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish Editing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)

