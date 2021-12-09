Polish central bank head says more hikes possible but remains cautious

Adds details, quotes

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank has room to raise rates further but it has already done so significantly, its governor said on Thursday, as he stressed that uncertainty over the economic outlook remains.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has raised the cost of credit by a cumulative 165 basis points in the last three months to counter the highest inflation the country has seen in two decades, but governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly refused to commit to a tightening cycle.

"There is significant room for a rate hike, if circumstances require it ... but the Council does not state unequivocally that we are in a hiking cycle, because there is such a huge range of uncertainties," Glapinski told a news conference.

The central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% on Wednesday, a move that was in line with analysts' expectations but disappointed some market players who had been pricing in a bigger hike, sending the zloty lower.

Glapinski reiterated the bank reserved the right to intervene in currency markets, but that it had no target for the zloty and that the bank was happy with its current level.

"It is a good level that allows the economy to work well," he said.

Inflation in November was 7.7%, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. Glapinski said price growth would stabilise in the coming quarters, before decresing in the longer term. He said the peak would be in December

"Our decisions in the coming months will continue to be aimed at lowering inflation in the medium term, over a two-year period, i.e. until the end of 2023, to a level in line with the inflation target," he said.

The NBP targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Justyna Pawlak, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

