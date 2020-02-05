Polish central bank head: no need to change interest rates until 2022

Adds background

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski reiterated on Wednesday his long-held view that the bank's main interest rate will most likely stay at a record low 1.5% until the end of the current rate-setting panel's term in 2022.

December's headline Polish inflation reading of 3.4% was the highest since 2012, giving ammunition to hawkish Monetary Policy Council members in January. But economists said it was unlikely to be enough to convince a majority of the MPC that a rate hike was necessary.

"When it comes to my personal view, I expect that until the end of my term and the term of the Monetary Policy Council rates will remain on hold, and generally chances for lowering them are higher than for hiking," Glapinski told a news conference.

Glapinski again played down the significance of the recent uptick in inflation, blaming external factors for its acceleration and arguing that the Polish MPC has no power to influence them.

The central bank expects inflation to rise above the higher end of its target range in the first half of 2020, before returning towards the 2.5% target later.

Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed faster than expected in 2019 to 4.0%, statistics office data showed last week, strengthening the position of rate setters who believe that continued low rates are justified.

(Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

