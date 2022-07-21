Polish central bank governor criticizes govt support for mortgage holders

WARSAW, July 21 (Reuters) - Poland's government help for mortgage holders should be limited to creditors who need help rather than all of them, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

Poland has earlier this month introduced payment holidays, which allow mortgage holders to skip payments in eight months over a two-year period to mitigate the effect of higher interest rates.

"The government's financial support should be limited to those creditors that actually need it and not include all as it happened," Adam Glapinski said in parliament. Earlier this month, Glapinski said payment holidays for mortgage holders act in the opposite direction to central bank's monetary policy.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki)

