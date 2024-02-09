Polish cbanker questions whether rates will stay unchanged in 2024

Adds details and quotes

WARSAW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Friday he wouldn't rule out a move in interest rates this year a day after the central bank governor surprised markets by saying they could stay on hold until the end of 2024.

"I'm surprised by such certainty - it's February and the end of the year is far away (...) I wouldn't dare say that," Kotecki said in an interview with private broadcaster Biznes 24.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is taking a cautious approach to monetary policy due to uncertainty over whether the government will extend policies designed to soften the blow on households from inflation.

A law that scrapped value-added tax on food expires at the end of the first quarter, while another so-called "anti-inflation shield" to lower energy prices is set to remain in force until the end of the second quarter.

In March, the Monetary Policy Council will receive a new projection of macroeconomic indicators, but according to Kotecki, it won't answer the question of what's next with inflation.

"We will still not know, we will not be sure, what will happen with the VAT shields (...) and energy shields ... the CPI indicator this year will be very much influenced by statistical effects," Kotecki said.

"We should be guided by core inflation, and it will most likely fall. This year we could see it at 5% on average, which is twice as much as the inflation target, but it is moderate inflation."

In December 2023, CPI in Poland was 6.2% year-on-year, compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 1.5-3.5%.

