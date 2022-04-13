Polish cbank head says he hopes bank can cut interest rates in 2023

WARSZAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that based on current scenarios, he hoped interest rates in Poland could be cut around the end of next year.

"We will keep tightening monetary policy as long as inflation keeps growing more dangerous," Glapinski told a parliamentary committee.

"I hope that the situation will stabilize next year. I hope that next year we will cut rates at the end of the year, according to today's scenarios ... But please do not take my word for it."

Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.5% this month, delivering a bigger-than-expected hike as it grapples with inflation that has surged into double digits due to the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.