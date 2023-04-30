Polish c.bankers say rate cuts may be considered later this year

WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - Two members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) signalled on Saturday that rate cuts could be possible later this year, after inflation fell more than expected in April.

Inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy slowed to 14.7% year-on-year in April according to preliminary data released on Friday, continuing its retreat faster than expected, but core inflation remained a worry for some economists.

MPC member Ireneusz Dabrowski was quoted by state-run news agency PAP as telling private broadcaster Polsat News that the rate-setting body could consider lowering the cost of credit after the summer given the pace of the decline in inflation.

"There is a high probability that it (inflation) will be in single digits after the holidays," Dabrowski was quoted as saying. "Therefore, after the holidays, I think that the Council will consider lowering interest rates very seriously."

Dabrowski was also quoted as saying that given the sharp decline in inflation the chances of there being rate hikes was "close to zero" and that inflation could be less that 7% at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, central banker Henryk Wnorowski told local radio station Radio Lublin that the "light at the end of the tunnel" had appeared as far as inflation was concerned, opening the way for a discussion about rate cuts later this year.

"The first symbolic figure we are aiming at is inflation below 10%, because it is moderate inflation. I am deeply convinced that this will happen already in the third quarter of this year," Wnorowski said.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel that will allow us to talk more and more boldly about interest rate cuts, and this is very good news for all borrowers in our country."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.