Polish c.banker Zyzynski does not rule out rate hike in December or January

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank could raise interest rates again in December or January, following a surprise hike in October, said Jerzy Zyzynski, in comments that mark a shift for the dovish Monetary Policy Council member.

In an unexpected move, the bank raised its benchmark interest rate in October by 40 basis points to 0.5%, acting sooner than analysts had expected to try to curb a spike in inflation.

"We are waiting for the November projection, for the next inflation data. If it turns out that this jump in inflation month on month is worrying, the Council could react with interest rates in December or January (2022)," Zyzynski said.

Zyzynski told Reuters in September that interest rates could remain unchanged until the end of this year, with a possible hike in 2022.

However, the latest data on inflation in September, which rose to 5.9% year-on-year and 0.7% month-on-month, made him change his mind.

"I was in favour of waiting with changes until the end of the year and keeping rates low, but inflation in September surprised me," Zyzynski told Reuters.

"It was necessary to signal that we are withdrawing these cuts - this is how I interpreted our decision. We are taking our foot off the gas," he added.

Thus, Zyzynski joined the supporters of faster tightening of monetary policy. Another MPC member Eugeniusz Gatnar told Reuters last week that he did not rule out a rate hike in November.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski has said that the MPC will observe the effects of its rate hike for a long time.

Zyzynski also said the key interest rate should return to its pre-pandemic level.

"If before the crisis we believed that the main interest rate at 1.5% was normal, then we will return to this level, the only question is at what pace," he said.

"It depends. We will see what the effects of our decision will be, what reactions will be. We also have to find out if this jump in inflation in September was actually temporary, what the next data will be," Zyzynski said.

(Reporting Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

