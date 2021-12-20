Polish c.banker Zubelewicz says rates are far too low -Interia.pl

Adds quotes, details

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates are much too low, Polish central banker Kamil Zubelewicz told the Interia website in comments published on Monday, adding that inflation could reach double digits.

With inflation hitting levels not seen in over two decades, Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has hiked rates three times in as many months by a cumulative 160 basis points, and has indicated there is likely more to come.

"The main rate at 1.75% is currently far too low," Zubelewicz, one of the MPC's most hawkish members, was quoted as saying. "If the Council wanted to accept inflation at a high level of 3.5 percent annually, the rates would have to be raised to 4.5 percent. But even this does not guarantee quick results."

He said that in his opinion a 50 basis point hike would not be a big move.

"I believe that it is better to carry out a series of increases in a few decisive steps and close the whole process by February," Zubelewicz said. "But I have not seen these decisive steps yet."

He also said that double-digit inflation could not be ruled out.

"I do not want to scare anyone, of course, but we could have inflation of over 10%," he said.

CPI was 7.8% in November according to the statistics office.

