Polish c.banker Tyrowicz says rates could be hiked by 100 bps in Nov -ISB

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland still has plenty of room for interest rate rises, and a hike by 100 basis points might be needed in November to make monetary policy more effective, central Banker Joanna Tyrowicz was quoted as saying by news agency ISB on Tuesday.

"Inflation expectations in Poland are very high and we have a very negative real interest rate ... there is no doubt that we should tighten monetary policy both verbally and by means of the interest rate," she said.

Tyrowicz added that if September data brought no negative surprises and a November central bank projection was in line with her expectations, a firm hike - even by 100 basis points - and a change in communication would be needed to restore the effectiveness of monetary policy.

In October the National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75%, opting to leave borrowing costs unchanged despite soaring inflation, as it warned of an approaching economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

