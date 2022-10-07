Polish c.banker says that in Nov rates will either rise or remain unchanged

Contributor
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Polish central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Friday that in November interest rates may remain unchanged or the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) may decide to raise them.

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Friday that in November interest rates may remain unchanged or the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) may decide to raise them.

"In November, we are removing the possibility of an interest rate cut, but it will remain at the same level, or a return to the rate hike is equally probable," Wnorowski said on Radio Wnet. "It will all depend on the (inflation) projection"

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539700; Reuters Messaging: warsaw.newsroom.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More