Polish c.banker says that in Nov rates will either rise or remain unchanged

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Friday that in November interest rates may remain unchanged or the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) may decide to raise them.

"In November, we are removing the possibility of an interest rate cut, but it will remain at the same level, or a return to the rate hike is equally probable," Wnorowski said on Radio Wnet. "It will all depend on the (inflation) projection"

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

