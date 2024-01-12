News & Insights

Polish c.banker Maslowska does not expect any change in interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

January 12, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Gabriela Maslowska does not expect any change in interest rates and believes the Monetary Policy Council should wait until March to assess the condition of the economy, she told Radio Lublin.

Her statement is consistent with announcements from National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapiński, who said this week that interest rates would probably remain stable until March.

"I would not expect either a cut or an increase in interest rates at the moment," Maslowska said on local Radio Lublin.

"To be more credible, we have to wait until March to provide information on what will happen in the second half of the year."

A new projection will be published in March, which may indicate how quickly inflation may slow down to the central bank's inflation target range of 1.5-3.5%.

Inflation fell in December to 6.1%, more than expected, a sharp decline from the 18.4% peak it hit in February 2023 but still above the central bank's target.

The NBP kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Tuesday, pointing to uncertainty over the inflation outlook for the second half of the year due to questions over future government policy on regulated energy prices and VAT on food.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomosnreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.