Polish c.banker Maslowska does not expect any change in interest rates

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Gabriela Maslowska does not expect any change in interest rates and believes the Monetary Policy Council should wait until March to assess the condition of the economy, she told Radio Lublin.

Her statement is consistent with announcements from National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapiński, who said this week that interest rates would probably remain stable until March.

"I would not expect either a cut or an increase in interest rates at the moment," Maslowska said on local Radio Lublin.

"To be more credible, we have to wait until March to provide information on what will happen in the second half of the year."

A new projection will be published in March, which may indicate how quickly inflation may slow down to the central bank's inflation target range of 1.5-3.5%.

Inflation fell in December to 6.1%, more than expected, a sharp decline from the 18.4% peak it hit in February 2023 but still above the central bank's target.

The NBP kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Tuesday, pointing to uncertainty over the inflation outlook for the second half of the year due to questions over future government policy on regulated energy prices and VAT on food.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomosnreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.