Polish c.banker Litwiniuk says MPC will weigh rate hike in Sept

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will consider raising rates at its September meeting, central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said on Wednesday.

"I think that in September, when we will have more data... we will consider a step forward," he told private broadcaster TOK FM when asked about the possibilitiy of a rate hike.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Marek Strzelecki)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.