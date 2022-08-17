Polish c.banker Litwiniuk says MPC may need further, careful rate hikes

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland may need further, careful rate hikes if core inflation keeps rising, Polish central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said Wednesday.

"If core inflation keeps rising and when we see the budget draft for next year in September, we might have reasons to believe that rate hikes, probably careful, may be necessary," Litwiniuk said on Biznes24 television.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Edmund Blair)

