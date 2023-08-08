News & Insights

Polish c.banker Litwiniuk says cutting rates in autumn would be mistake

August 08, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cutting interest rates in Poland this autumn would be mistake, central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said on Tuesday

"It would be a schoolboy error," Litwiniuk told the Wp.pl news website. "Combating inflation, especially in conditions of persistent core inflation, does not encourage easing monetary policy parameters."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.