Polish c.banker Litwiniuk says cutting rates in autumn would be mistake

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cutting interest rates in Poland this autumn would be mistake, central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said on Tuesday

"It would be a schoolboy error," Litwiniuk told the Wp.pl news website. "Combating inflation, especially in conditions of persistent core inflation, does not encourage easing monetary policy parameters."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)

