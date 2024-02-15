Polish c.banker Kotecki: there may be room for gentle rate cuts in H2-media

WARSZAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said that if risk factors do not materialise, there may be room for slight interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024, state agency PAP reported on Thursday.

Poland's central bank has kept its main interest rate at 5.75% since October. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has taken a cautious approach due to uncertainty over whether the government will extend or modify policies designed to soften the blow on households from inflation.

