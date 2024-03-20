Polish c.banker Kotecki: although inflation will increase, rates may remain unchanged

By Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said that inflation will pick up in the second half of the year but the move will be temporary and interest rates may remain unchanged.

There may still be a chance that the central bank will cut rates, but it is small, he said.

The National Bank of Poland has kept its main interest rate at 5.75% since October.

"Today, my base scenario is that rates remain unchanged and a 'wait and see' attitude will be maintained ... with a low probability that we will lower rates," Kotecki said in an interview with Reuters.

In March, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski, said that inflation in Poland is within the central bank's target range but it will rise in the second half of the year if the government starts removing anti-inflation shields.

Poland's government has decided that the VAT rate on food will return to 5% from 0% from April. At present, curbs on energy prices are set to remain in force until the end of the second quarter.

"Factors such as an increase in VAT on food and the energy shield will increase inflation temporarily... but this effect will expire within 12 months," Kotecki said.

"The Monetary Policy Council should not react to this type of change, knowing that they are actually temporary ... as for interest rate increases, I rule them out."

The MPC member said that it is too early to think about loosening monetary policy. Such an eventuality may arise, although its probability is currently low, he said.

If there were decisive movements and strong signals on the core markets, in the U.S. or Europe, that the war against inflation is over there, the MPC would have a reason to discuss interest rate cuts so that "its actions would be consistent with the European or American monetary policy", said Kotecki.

Inflation in January slowed to 3.7% year-on-year, and in February to 2.8% -- falling within the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. A year ago it hit a record 18.4%.

"What awaits us is probably even better information in March. Perhaps the inflation reading in March will be even lower than in February," Kotecki said.

"Unfortunately, inflation will still return to levels around 4%-5%, maybe even 6%. Moreover, what will happen after July is a bit of a mystery, because we still don't know what will happen to gas tariffs or electricity prices, which are now frozen," the MPC member added.

