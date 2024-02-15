Polish c.banker Kotecki says there may be room for 'gentle' rate cuts in H2, reports

Adds quotes and background in paragraphs 2 and 4-6

WARSZAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said there may be room for slight interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024, if risk factors do not materialise, state agency PAP reported on Thursday.

"In my baseline scenario, the current rates should not be cut too quickly. It all depends on the uncertainty factors and if they were to materialise, I would see a risk of a rate hike, and if not, then perhaps in the second half of the year there will be room for gentle cuts, but very gentle," said Kotecki, quoted by PAP.

A law that scrapped the value-added tax on food expires at the end of the first quarter, while another designed to lower energy prices is set to remain in force until the end of the second quarter.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week policy could remain unchanged for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.

Kotecki, a "hawkish" member of the Monetary Policy Council, said that the assumption that the Council would take no action until the end of the year was, in his view, "far from prudent and therefore unfortunate."

"We are only at the beginning of the year, we are still facing a situation of much heightened uncertainty and many unforeseen things could happen in the next 10 months," he said.

