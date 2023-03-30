Polish c.banker Kotecki says there may be more rate hikes

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - There is real risk of Poland's central bank returning to rate hikes, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Ludwik Kotecki was quoted as saying by the Business Insider website on Thursday.

"I believe that we are in real danger of returning to interest rate hikes, because inflation will stay at an elevated level and will not fall any more," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish)

