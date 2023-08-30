News & Insights

Polish c.banker Kotecki says there is no room for interest rate cuts-media

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

August 30, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Loose fiscal policy, weaker macroeconomic situation and high inflation mean that there is no room for interest rate cuts, Polish central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in a interview published on Wednesday.

"In such conditions, the NBP cannot cut rates because there is no certainty that inflation will fall," said Kotecki.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

