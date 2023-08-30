Polish c.banker Kotecki says there is no room for interest rate cuts-media

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Loose fiscal policy, weaker macroeconomic situation and high inflation mean that there is no room for interest rate cuts, Polish central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in a interview published on Wednesday.

"In such conditions, the NBP cannot cut rates because there is no certainty that inflation will fall," said Kotecki.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

