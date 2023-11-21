Polish c.banker Janczyk: significant room to cut interest rates -PAP

Adds detail

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Wieslaw Janczyk sees significant room to cut interest rates in 2024 and beyond but much will depend on the formation of a new government, state press agency PAP reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Monetary Policy Council kept the main interest rate unchanged at 5.75%, surprising most analysts who expected a 25-basis-point cut after 100 bp of cuts in September and October.

"I believe there is room for interest rate cuts and it is significant, both for 2024 and beyond ...," Janczyk said.

The Law and Justice party, in power since 2015, won Poland's October elections but lost its majority and no other party wants to enter into a coalition with it. A group of pro-European parties has enough votes to form a coalition government.

"We know that the Law and Justice party will form this government, but no longer alone. If this mission fails, an attempt will be made to form a government made up of groupings with heterogeneous objectives, unlike now, when the government is formed by one party," the MPC member said.

"Governor (Adam Glapinski), the Monetary Policy Council and the management board of Poland's central bank, the NBP, cannot fail to notice and consider the change in this environment."

Janczyk said that fiscal policy and the introduction of solutions proposed by the opposition may have a significant impact on inflation.

"But we do not know whether these were commitments ...Time will show," Janczyk said.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jason Neely)

