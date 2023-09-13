Polish c.banker Janczyk says inflation target may be met by 2024/2025 -PAP

WARSAW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Wieslaw Janczyk said that the country's inflation target may be achieved by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

"In my opinion there is no need to change the target for inflation, while reaching the inflation of 2.5% (plus or minus) 1 (percentage point) is possible at the turn of 2024/2025," said Janczyk, a member of the Monetary Policy Council, according to the PAP agency on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.