Polish c.banker Gatnar says rates should rise by at least 50 bps

Contributor
Anna Koper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Poland should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points in January, and a hike of 75 points would be possible if forecasts show CPI exceeding 10% in the first quarter of 2022, central banker Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points in January, and a hike of 75 points would be possible if forecasts show CPI exceeding 10% in the first quarter of 2022, central banker Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.

This year Poland's Monetary Policy Council raised interest rates three times taking the main rate to 1.75% from 0.1%, to fight rising inflation. In November prices grew by 7.8% year-on-year.

"An interest rate hike of 50 basis points at the January meeting will be appropriate if the current forecasts that inflation in December will reach around 8-8.5% are confirmed," Gatnar was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

He did not rule out raising the main interest rate by 75 basis points, if forecasts provided by the central bank's analysts show CPI exceeding 10% in the first quarter of 2022.

The MPC's meeting, which will be Gatnar's last before his term ends, is scheduled for Jan 4.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters