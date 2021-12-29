Polish c.banker Gatnar says rates should rise by at least 50 bps

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points in January, and a hike of 75 points would be possible if forecasts show CPI exceeding 10% in the first quarter of 2022, central banker Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.

This year Poland's Monetary Policy Council raised interest rates three times taking the main rate to 1.75% from 0.1%, to fight rising inflation. In November prices grew by 7.8% year-on-year.

"An interest rate hike of 50 basis points at the January meeting will be appropriate if the current forecasts that inflation in December will reach around 8-8.5% are confirmed," Gatnar was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

He did not rule out raising the main interest rate by 75 basis points, if forecasts provided by the central bank's analysts show CPI exceeding 10% in the first quarter of 2022.

The MPC's meeting, which will be Gatnar's last before his term ends, is scheduled for Jan 4.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.