News & Insights

Polish c.banker Dabrowski says CPI may return to target in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 18, 2023 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland could return to the central bank's target range in 2024, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Ireneusz Dabrowski said on Saturday.

Inflation in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing fell to 6.6% in October, well below a peak of 18.4% hit in February but above the 1.5-3.5% target range.

According to the central bank's latest forecasts, inflation is expected to reach the upper end of the target range in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"I think it's within reach for next year," Dabrowski told private broadcaster TVN24 when asked when inflation could return to target.

Poland's central bank surprised markets by leaving the cost of credit unchanged at 5.75% in November.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.