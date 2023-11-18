Polish c.banker Dabrowski says CPI may return to target in 2024

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland could return to the central bank's target range in 2024, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Ireneusz Dabrowski said on Saturday.

Inflation in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing fell to 6.6% in October, well below a peak of 18.4% hit in February but above the 1.5-3.5% target range.

According to the central bank's latest forecasts, inflation is expected to reach the upper end of the target range in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"I think it's within reach for next year," Dabrowski told private broadcaster TVN24 when asked when inflation could return to target.

Poland's central bank surprised markets by leaving the cost of credit unchanged at 5.75% in November.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alex Richardson)

