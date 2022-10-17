Polish c.banker Dabrowski: interest rate hikes have been sufficient

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Polish central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski said that interest rate increases so far have been sufficient and that tighter monetary policy would only exacerbate the slowdown the economy is experiencing.

Updates with details, background

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski said that interest rate increases so far have been sufficient and that tighter monetary policy would only exacerbate the slowdown the economy is experiencing.

"Further interest rate hikes would only trigger a downturn in the economy and would not significantly change the inflation outlook, unless they were drastic," Dabrowski said in an interview published on Monday by daily Parkiet.

"Further suppression of demand would be a straight path to recession and higher unemployment, and we want to avoid that."

The Polish central bank has left its main interest rate at 6.75% in October following 11 consecutive hikes. Its governor said it would wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more tightening is needed.

(Reporting by: Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539700; Reuters Messaging: warsaw.newsroom.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More