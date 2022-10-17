Polish c.banker Dabrowski: interest rate hikes have been sufficient

Updates with details, background

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski said that interest rate increases so far have been sufficient and that tighter monetary policy would only exacerbate the slowdown the economy is experiencing.

"Further interest rate hikes would only trigger a downturn in the economy and would not significantly change the inflation outlook, unless they were drastic," Dabrowski said in an interview published on Monday by daily Parkiet.

"Further suppression of demand would be a straight path to recession and higher unemployment, and we want to avoid that."

The Polish central bank has left its main interest rate at 6.75% in October following 11 consecutive hikes. Its governor said it would wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more tightening is needed.

(Reporting by: Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

