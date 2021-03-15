Polish c.bank wants to buy 100 tonnes of gold, governor says

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Poland's central bank wants to buy an additional 100 tonnes of gold over the coming years, governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview published on Monday.

"At the moment, we have 229 tonnes of gold, of which more or less half was bought during my term in office," Glapinski told conservative magazine Sieci.

"Over the course of a few years we want to buy at least another 100 tonnes of gold and keep it in Poland as well," he said.

In excerpts from the interview published on Sunday, Glapinski said the chances of a change in Polish interest rates are almost zero.

