Polish c.bank to hold one bond-buying operation in June

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank will carry out structural operations to purchase debt securities on June 16, it said on Monday.

Rising inflation has led to expectations of a rate hike, with the central bank's head Adam Glapinski saying in May that the normalization of monetary policy should come before the bond-buying operations finish.

In April and May, the central bank carried out two bond-buying operations. It said in March it would increase the flexibility and frequency of its operations on the bond market following an increase in domestic yields.

However, the bank surprised markets last week when it bought less than a third of the bonds that investors offered to sell, which some analysts understood as a sign of a potential start of tapering.

Since the start of the bond-buying programme, the central bank has purchased up to 133.8 billion zlotys worth of bonds.

The central bank will issue bills with maturities of seven days on June 18.

