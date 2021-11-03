Polish c.bank surprises with biggest rate hike since 2000

By Anna Koper and Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank delivered its biggest rate hike since 2000 on Wednesday and its governor did not rule out further tightening, as emerging Europe's largest economy grapples with its highest inflation in two decades.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) hiked its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 1.25%, raising the cost of credit for the second time in as many months. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the bank would raise its main rate to 1.00%.

With inflation coming in at 6.8% in October according to a flash estimate, many economists had warned that price growth risks spiralling out of control and required decisive action from a central bank that until recently had maintained a dovish stance.

"We ... will do everything necessary and everything possible to bring inflation back to the NBP target in the medium term," Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

The NBP targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

However, Glapinski refused to be drawn on whether Wednesday's hike was the second step in a tightening cycle.

"There is no decision that there will be a whole cycle of increases, but I also do not say that there will be no cycle," he said.

Central and eastern Europe has been facing some of the highest inflation on the continent, and rate setters in the Czech Republic and Hungary have already delivered multiple hikes and stated that there is more to come.

The Czech central bank is expected to raise rates at its meeting on Thursday.

The Polish central bank also published its latest inflation and gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts, with CPI seen significantly higher in 2021 and 2022 than in the last set of forecasts published in July.

According to the November projection, in 2022 there will be inflation of 5.1-6.5%. In July, the central bank forecast price growth of 2.5-4.1%.

GDP growth was seen slightly lower in 2022 and 2023 than forecast in July.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed immediately after the rate decision, before giving back gains to trade 0.34% firmer on the day at 1658 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

