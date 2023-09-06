News & Insights

Polish c.bank stuns with 75 bps rate hike

September 06, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank cut its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00% on Wednesday, in a shock decision that sent the zloty currency tumbling against the euro.

Governor Adam Glapinski had signalled that a rate cut could come in September if inflation fell to single digits.

While inflation continued to fall in August, it fell slightly short of this target, coming in at 10.1%, according to a flash estimate.

Nevertheless, a narrow majority of analysts polled by Reuters expected a 25-basis-point rate cut after a majority of rate-setters struck a dovish tone over the summer and data that showed the economy contracted more than first estimated in the second quarter.

However, the scale of Wednesday's cut stunned markets. The zloty EURPLN= plunged 1.4% to its weakest level since mid-May.

"We have already said that it is too early for a rate cut, and certainly such an aggressive rate cut, when the prospects (of a slowdown) in inflation are still distant," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska.

"I think that the market will be pricing in the risk of inflation becoming entrenched and in general this will make it difficult for inflation to return to the target."

