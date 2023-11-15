Polish c.bank should be cautious about monetary policy, says MPC's Kochalski

Adds details, quotes

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) should take a cautious approach to changing interest rates, central banker Cezary Kochalski told Reuters in emailed comments sent late on Tuesday.

The MPC member's comments came after the rate-setting body unexpectedly left the cost of credit unchanged at 5.75% at its November sitting, citing uncertainty surrounding fiscal and regulatory policy after an alliance of pro-European Union parties won an Oct. 15 election.

"The latest projection shows that disinflationary processes are clear, but there are also processes that should be treated as likely to increase the future path of inflation," Kochalski wrote.

"The clash of these two groups of processes shows that we should approach changes in monetary policy parameters with caution."

The central bank's latest inflation projection showed that inflation in Poland will reach the upper end of the central bank's target range of 1.5-3.5% only in the last quarter of 2025.

Kochalski also said that he expected inflation to slow down in the coming quarters and that he did not expect a recession to occur in Poland.

"I finally see positive GDP growth in 2023, which is also indicated by the data for the third quarter," he said.

Poland's gross domestic product rose 0.4% year-on-year in the third quarter compared to a 0.6% fall in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Kochalski said that monetary policy must ensure that high inflation does not persist in the medium term. The impact on the economy through fiscal policy is also important.

"Currently, an important source of uncertainty in fiscal policy next year seems to be the issue of extending protective measures, the so-called anti-inflation shields," he said.

"I am mainly thinking about the VAT rate on food products and subsidies on the prices of electricity and natural gas."

These measures were introduced by the previous government and it is not yet clear whether they will be extended.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

