Polish c.bank sees rate cuts boosting GDP growth in 2020, 2021

The Polish central bank's decisions to cut interest rates this year will add a cumulative total of 1.4 percentage points to GDP growth in 2020 and 2021, governor Adam Glapinski said on Tuesday, citing the bank's analysts.

The central bank has cut borrowing costs three times this year, slashing the main rate to a record low of 0.1% to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic. The bank expects the economy to contract by 3.5% this year and grow by 3.1 in 2021.

Glapinski also reiterated that inflation could fall below the central bank's target of 2.5% in the coming months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

