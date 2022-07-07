Polish c.bank says it sees inflation of 13.2%-15.4% in 2022

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland will be in the 13.2%-15.4% range in 2022 and 9.8-15.1% in 2023, according to the central bank's latest projections announced on Thursday.

The central bank sees gross domestic product growth (GDP) of 3.9%-5.5% in 2022 and 0.2%-2.3% in 2023.

