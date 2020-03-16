Polish c.bank says introduces big-scale bond purchases

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank's management board said on Monday it is starting large-scale purchases of treasury bonds on the secondary market, and called for cuts in interest rates and reserve requirements to combat the effects of coronavirus.

The central bank has not said when its rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Council, may decide on rates. The MPC has a working meeting on Tuesday but it does not usually change the cost of credit at such gatherings. Normally it determines rates at decisive meetings that occur in the first week of the month.

The benchmark interest rate in Poland is at a record low of 1.5%.

"The spreading epidemic of coronavirus is a growing threat to public health and requires strong responses," the central bank management board said in a statement on Monday.

"We will ... introduce large-scale purchases of government bonds on the secondary market as part of structural open market operation," it said. "The effect of these operations should also be maintaining the liquidity of the treasury bond secondary market."

Economists said in doing so the bank will help the government increase budget spending at a time when the economy starts to feel pressure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is aimed at stabilizing long-term market interest rates," Chief Economist at Credit Agricole Bank Poland Jakub Borowski said.

The central bank's management board also recommended increasing the remuneration of holdings of required reserves, that will - analysts said - increase banks' profits.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that he believed borrowing cost should be cut now.

The central bank board also said that the government should consider reducing or eliminating a bank tax.

The Polish zloty extended the day's losses after the release of the central bank's statement. At 1703 GMT it EURPLN= was 1.45% down against euro at 4.4391 on the day.

Earlier on Monday the central bank provided 7.26 billion zlotys ($1.84 billion) to banks in a repo operation, an extraordinary measure to improve liquidity in bond markets and reassure investors shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Justyna Pawlak, William Maclean)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.