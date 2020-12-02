Polish c.bank says economic activity will improve in 2021

Adds details

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Economic activity will improve in Poland in 2021 but gross domestic product (GDP) will probably be lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Poland's central bank said on Wednesday, after it left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.

Poland slashed rates three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the pandemic, but with little space for further cuts and scepticism about the merits of negative rates among policymakers, economists see further cuts as unlikely.

All analysts polled by Reuters expected rates to remain unchanged on Wednesday.

"The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) decision is not a surprise," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska.

"Since the previous meeting, at which the new economic projections did not prompt the central bank to make any changes in monetary policy, no information has appeared that would significantly change the economic outlook."

The central bank said it would continue its programme of quantitative easing, buying state and state-guaranteed bonds, and that it would also continue to offer a discounted refinancing facility for banking loans to businesses.

The central bank also said GDP would fall in the fourth quarter compared to the third.

Other central banks in the region have also recently opted to keep rates on hold.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.76% weaker on the day, broadly in line with other regional currencies.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.