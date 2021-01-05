Polish c.bank ready to cut rates if there is a third wave of coronavirus

Adds details

WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange market since mid-December to weaken the zloty EURPLN= and could cut interest rates this quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic, governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The interview with financial news website Obserwator Finansowy repeated extracts of the interview first published on Dec. 30 when Glapinski pointed to possible rate cuts, after previously saying that rates would remain at a record low of 0.1% for a long time.

"In the event of a third wave of the pandemic in the winter months, it would be possible to further lower interest rates in the first quarter of 2021," Glapinski said in the full version of the interview.

However, Glapinski also said that in the central bank's baseline scenario of a stabilising pandemic and gradually improving economic situation, there should be no need to change the monetary policy in the coming quarters.

While some parts of Europe are now seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases, daily cases in Poland are not as high as seen at the beginning of November during a second wave of the virus.

The country has seen 1,330,543 cases of COVID-19 and 29,502 deaths.

Glapinksi confirmed that the central bank had been intervening in the foreign exchange markets to weaken the zloty and support the economy.

"The NBP (National Bank of Poland) Management Board has been purchasing foreign currencies on the currency market since mid-December 2020 in order to strengthen the impact of loosening the NBP monetary policy on the economy," he was quoted as saying.

On Dec. 18, a source close to the central bank told Reuters that it intervened in the foreign exchange market to weaken the zloty.

While Glapinski said the central bank's baseline scenario assumes a gradual economic recovery and inflation in line with its target, he added it was difficult to predict what will happen.

"...It may take us longer than we anticipate to return the economy to normal," he said

"This, in turn, would also create a risk of a drop in price growth below the inflation target, which in the current macroeconomic situation would be additionally unfavourable for the economy."

The central bank, which last cut interest rates in May, targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Susan Fenton)

