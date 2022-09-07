Polish c.bank raises main interest rate to 6.75%

Updates with background

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, as expected, on Wednesday as it forecasts slowing growth and persistently high inflation this year and next.

The hike was the smallest since Polish rate setters launched a policy tightening cycle last October, highlighting concerns over the risk of recession after the economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022 from the previous three months.

"The Monetary Policy Council decided to increase the central bank interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to:-reference rate 6.75% on an annual basis," the bank said in a press release.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1400 GMT.

Central Europe's rate setters were the quickest last year to begin raising interest rates and accelerated the pace of hikes this year as inflation surged, but some are starting to cool or possibly end their tightening cycles.

The Czech central bank was the first to call a halt to its rate-hike cycle in August, leaving rates at 7.00%, although it has not completely shut the door on chances of another hike.

Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in August that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could raise rates at least once or twice more by 25 basis points if necessary, although Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expects the rate hike cycle to end soon.

The MPC raised the main interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% in July. Data released last month showed inflation reached 16.1% in August, the highest in more than two decades.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Joanna Plucinska and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

