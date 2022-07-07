Polish c.bank raises main interest rate to 6.50%

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.50% on Thursday, it said, delivering a hike below analysts' estimates.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1400 GMT.

