Polish c.bank must continue with current measures, says governor

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank must continue with the measures it has implemented since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a return to robust growth, Governor Adam Glapinski wrote in an article for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily on Tuesday.

The central bank slashed its main interest rate by a cumulative 140 basis points to a record low of 0.1% during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. It also started buying state and state-guaranteed bonds in the secondary market and offering bill discount credit, which makes loans cheaper.

"We must continue our current monetary policy measures. We must ensure low-cost financing for all sectors," Glapinski wrote.

"At the same time, we cannot allow any sudden changes in the exchange rate or bond yields to limit our growth prospects, because it is about the growth potential of the Polish economy for many years to come."

The central bank intervened in currency markets to weaken the zloty in December and Glapinski has repeatedly said it stands ready to do so again if it sees the need.

The central bank also said it could increase the frequency and flexibility of its bond-buying operations in light of a surge in yields.

Glapinski said the economy should improve significantly in the summer, although for this to happen there would need to be an improvement in the pandemic situation and a related increase in consumer spending and investment.

"... By maintaining a relaxed monetary policy stance, we can continue to support households and businesses, thereby increasing the chances of a strong and lasting economic recovery after last year's recession," Glapinski wrote.

He said that from the second quarter of 2021, inflation could be around 3%, but that this would be to a large degree a result of supply-side shocks beyond the central bank's control.

The central bank targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

